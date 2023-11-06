Woman Bound, Gagged, Raped After Agreeing to Play Nintendo With Nashville Man, Police Say

A Nashville man, William H. Judice, 33, who was arrested in April for his alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a woman who had initially agreed to play Nintendo with him, has been formally indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury.

The indictment, dated November 1, encompasses eight counts of aggravated rape resulting in bodily harm and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

The incident unfolded in February when the victim agreed to meet with Judice after a brief online exchange, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in the affidavit. After meeting at his home in West Nashville, Judice transitioned the conversation to his sexual interests and invited the woman into his bedroom. Per the police report, “The victim was under the impression they were going to be playing Nintendo, as it was in the bedroom and had been mentioned in the messages.”

Allegedly, Judice then forcibly restrained the woman by binding her arms and legs with rope, and he gagged her. He reportedly threatened, “Don’t make me make this tighter.”

The victim told authorities that Judice subjected her to a violent sexual assault while instructing her to “shut up.” The assault resulted in injuries that necessitated emergency surgery, according to the police.

As of the latest records, Judice remains incarcerated in Metro jail, with a bond set at $195,000.

