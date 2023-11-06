New Video Shows Woman Running Over Son’s Foster Mom During Child Custody Dispute in Calif.

LOS ANGELES (LAPD) – The Los Angeles Police Department’s Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS) that occurred in Harbor Division.

On October 1, 2023, Harbor Division uniformed officers received a radio call regarding a child custody dispute at Gaffey Street and Capitol Drive, in a local store parking lot. Officers and a supervisor met with involved parties and the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Miesha Scott. After a lengthy discussion, officers facilitated the peaceful transfer of custody of the minor child. After the child exchange, Scott entered her vehicle, a white, Chevrolet, “U-Haul” pick-up truck and appeared to drive toward the parking lot exit.

Scott then drove north towards the location of the victim and one of the officers. Scott accelerated the vehicle and struck the victim, nearly missing one of the officers. Scott proceeded to drive south, toward an additional officer, and an OIS occurred. As officers broadcast a “help call,” Scott fled from the scene and officers initiated a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit concluded at Pacific Avenue and Paseo Del Mar, when the suspect’s vehicle collided into a tree. Scott was taken into custody without further incident.

The Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the initial scene and treated the victim for the injuries she sustained from being struck by Scott’s vehicle. The Los Angeles Fire Department personnel also responded to the termination of the pursuit and transported Scott by rescue ambulance to a local hospital, where she was treated for injuries sustained during the collision at the termination of the pursuit. Scott was later cleared for booking by medical staff. Scott was booked for 644/187(a) PC – Attempted Murder, 245(a)1 PC – Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Peace Officer with a Vehicle, (Booking No. 6687626).

No officers or other community members were injured during this incident. Scott’s vehicle was impounded as evidence. Force Investigation Division investigators responded to the scene and are investigating this incident.

LAPD’s specialized Force Investigation Division responded to the scene and interviewed witnesses and supervised the collection of evidence by the Forensic Science Division.

