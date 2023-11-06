Tragedy as man dies while competing at the Noosa Triathlon

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man has died after being pulled unconscious from the water while competing in the Noosa triathlon.

The 53-year-old man from Beaumaris, Victoria, was pulled from the water at Main Beach in Noosa Heads around 7.50am on Sunday.

The man was taking part in the Noosa 40th anniversary race when other athletes found him unconscious in the water towards the end of the swim leg.

Emergency responders, including medical and water safety personnel, pulled the man from the water and performed CPR, but were unable to resuscitate the athlete.

A report is being prepared for the coroner. However, the man’s death is being treated as non-suspicious.

A Noosa Triathlon spokesperson said the organization was “deeply saddened” by the man’s death.

Organizers also thanked competitors, first responders and paramedics for their efforts in trying to save the man.

“Our condolences go to the family and friends of the athlete, to whom we will continue to offer our support,” the organizers wrote on Facebook.

“Out of respect for the athlete and his family, we will not make any further comment at this time,” the spokesperson said.