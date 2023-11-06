Amazon fulfillment centers are key to timely deliveries. Learn more about your order’s journey after checkout cart.

Inside an Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island, New York.

Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Amazon’s colossal size requires a complex infrastructure setup. Fulfillment centers are one part.

Amazon fulfillment centers are centers where products are received, stored, packed, and shipped.

Fulfillment centers primarily focus on new inventory.

As one of the world’s largest online retailers, Amazon’s colossal size requires a complex infrastructure setup for products to make it from customers’ digital carts to their doors.

From massive fulfillment centers to specialized services like Fulfillment By Amazon, the company’s operational ecosystem is a cornerstone of its success.

To demystify some of the frequently asked questions about these behind-the-scenes aspects, we’ve compiled answers that delve into Amazon’s fulfillment centers, shipping costs, and how they differ from other facets of the Amazon experience.

Amazon’s fulfillment centers are state-of-the-art logistics hubs where products are received, stored, picked, packed, and shipped to customers. These centers are integral to Amazon’s operations, enabling the company to fulfill many orders efficiently and quickly.

How much does it cost to ship to Amazon fulfillment centers?

The cost for sellers to ship products to Amazon fulfillment centers varies depending on several factors, including product weight and dimensions. Amazon sellers whose products are listed as “Fulfilled By Amazon” can offer customers free shipping since Amazon handles packing, delivery, returns, and customer service for their goods.

There are two plan options when joining the Fulfilled By Amazon program: individual and professional. Selling items on the individual plan costs $0.99 per item sold, though it does not grant total access to program benefits like Amazon Ads, Amazon Global Logistics, and bulk product listing. For complete access to the tools in the FBA program, the professional plan costs $39.99 a month.

“Amazon” refers to the entire retail platform, “Fulfilled By Amazon” and “Amazon fulfillment” is a specialized service within the platform. With FBA, sellers store their products in Amazon’s fulfillment centers, and Amazon takes responsibility for the storage, picking, packing, and shipping of these products to customers. Amazon also takes care of customer service and returns.

What is the difference between an Amazon warehouse and an fulfillment center?

Though the terms are used interchangeably, there are key differences between an Amazon warehouse and an Amazon fulfillment center. An Amazon warehouse typically refers to locations where open-box, refurbished, and recently returned items are sold, often at discounted prices.

However, Amazon fulfillment centers primarily focus on new inventory. They are responsible for receiving, storing, and shipping products for various sellers using the Fulfilled By Amazon service.

Read the original article on Business Insider