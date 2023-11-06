In a brazen attack witnessed by viewers tuning into a live Facebook live broadcast, a radio host was fatally shot inside his home-based radio station in the southern Philippines on Sunday.

The killer gained access to broadcaster Juan Jumalon’s radio station by pretending to be an avid listener. During a live morning broadcast in Calamba town, located in Misamis Occidental province, the gunman opened fire, striking Jumalon twice, as reported by local law enforcement.

[RELATED: Man Executes Neighbor and His Stepson at NYC Apartment During Argument Over Noise (VIDEO)]

After the brutal act, the attacker made off with the victim’s gold necklace, escaping the scene in the company of an accomplice who had been waiting outside Jumalon’s home on a motorcycle, according to the police. An ongoing investigation seeks to identify the assailant and determine if the attack had any work-related motives.

Strongly denouncing the shooting, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared that he had ordered the national police to pursue the perpetrators, make arrests, and bring them to justice.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines condemns the brazen killing of Juan Jumalon, also known as DJ Johnny Walker, of 94.7 Calamba Gold FM in Calamba, Misamis Occidental this morning.

> pic.twitter.com/Dg1eYNT3Dx

— NUJP (@nujp) November 5, 2023

The Philippines has maintained a reputation as one of the world’s most perilous places for journalists, reflecting the persistent threats and risks they face while carrying out their vital work.

The post HORROR: Graphic Video Shows Moment Radio Host Is Executed on Facebook Livestream appeared first on Breaking911.