The ‘RHONY Legacy’ Trailer Is Already Epic

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy trailer is already the biggest highlight of this year’s BravoCon. After months of anticipation, it looks like fans of the O.G. Real Housewives of New York City can anticipate more laugh-out-loud comedy, Sonja Morgan’s private parts, a shockingly turnt Kristen Taekman, and even a cameo from “the pirate.”

The crowd at the “The Ultimate Girls Trip Down Memory Lane” panel was on the edge of their seats as moderator Michael Rappaport cued the trailer for the season. After cast member Ramona Singer was allegedly disinvited from BravoCon following yet another racism scandal, fans were curious about how the season would play out with Singer in it—presumably causing most of the drama, as she’s known to do—or whether it would air at all.

Singer is still included in the trailer, which was met with a cringe-y silence from the audience. However, her presence was minimal compared to her colleagues, who seem to provide most of the drama. I guess we’ll have to see if her Turtle Time was cut short by the editors.

