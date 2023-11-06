Erika Jayne Taught Me How to ‘Pat the Puss’

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Only Erika Jayne could get thousands of people to gyrate their hips and pat their crotches at 10 am on a Sunday morning. And I happened to be a lucky participant at this very, in Jayne’s words, “cunty” church service.

It’s hard not to be a little resistant to most activities on the third day of BravoCon. If you’ve been here for the entire weekend, you’re probably exhausted. (I didn’t even spend my Saturday night “whooping it up” with other attendees and Bravolebrities at BravoCon at Dark, and I could take a nap at any second.) The infectious fanmania starts to wind down. Plus, Friday and Saturday tend to have the most highly anticipated panels—unless you’re a Southern Charm stan.

That said, I wasn’t necessarily jumping out of my hotel bed this morning to attend Erika Jayne and her creative director Mikey Miden’s Pat The Puss panel/dance lesson. However, once my hips started moving to the four-on-the-floor beat blasting from the speakers, along with hundreds of Erika Jayne enthusiasts, my exhaustion slowly left my body.

