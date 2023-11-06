BravoCon: Kyle Richards Cries While Talking About Breakup With Mauricio

Photo by Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel nearly tore last year’s BravoCon apart, with audience members bum-rushing the lines as soon as the panel opened and leaving the room so packed that people were left sitting on the floor, it was going to be interesting to see if the 2023 RHOBH panel could spark the same fervor. After all, the departure of uber-divisive cast member Lisa Rinna meant that there likely wouldn’t be anyone for the audience to boo. But with what looks to be an exciting season ahead of them, the cast of Bravo’s glitziest franchise had no shortage of things to discuss, especially when it came to old Housewives and long marriages.

What can only be described as a deluge of Bravo fans poured into the Gold Stage room at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas on Sunday, ready to see what might unfold when the cast members of RHOBH took the stage. And then they kept waiting…and waited a little bit longer. The “Livin’ in Beverly Hills” panel was one of the few at BravoCon 2023—if not the only one—to start late. Leave it to the women of the 90210 to make sure every last thread is in place before they let their adoring public see them.

When they did finally emerge 10 minutes after the panel’s scheduled start, moderator Zuri Hall wasted no more time getting into the topics that fans were waiting to hear all about, namely O.G. Housewife Kyle Richards’ rocky marriage to husband Mauricio Umansky and the return of former RHOBH Housewife Denise Richards, who makes a handful of cameos in the currently airing Season 13.

