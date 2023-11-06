‘RHONY: Legacy’ Cast Dodges Ramona Singer’s Racism Allegations

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Apart from the post-Scandoval Vanderpump Rules panel, the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy panel was certainly the second most anticipated at BravoCon 2023 when it came to dishing on recent drama. Ramona Singer—Real Housewives of New York alum, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip antagonist, and cryptic Instagram poster—was axed from the RHONY Legacy panel shortly after a Vanity Fair exposé revealed alleged racist behavior toward co-stars and Bravo staff. This unceremonious departure left everyone in the panel’s audience buzzing about what the stars of the upcoming Peacock spinoff might have to say about Singer’s absence, given that she’ll still be a part of the spinoff when it airs Dec. 14.

Well, as it turns out: not a lot! The panel started with moderator Michael Rapaport skimming over the controversy surrounding Singer entirely. Instead, Rapaport welcomed the remaining cast members—Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Kristen Taekman, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, and Dorinda Medley—onstage and asked them what their most iconic moments in Bravo history were. Though the audience was more than receptive to a trip down memory lane, the elephant in the room was standing in plain sight.

But that’s one of the best things about BravoCon: the audience. Even when moderators try to skirt controversies, the fans of Bravo try to hold their feet to the fire as much as possible. Unfortunately, Rapaport proved a worthy adversary in their pursuit of comments on Singer’s missing seat on the couch. Luckily for everyone in the audience foaming at the mouth for a little gossip, one determined member of the crowd was able to secure a little tidbit of juicy Bravo goodness.

