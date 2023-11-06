Aussie bloke’s extraordinary response after his work van got stolen by brazen thieves who used it to commit a ram raid

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An apprentice trader has shared his extraordinary message for thieves who stole his work van – before using it to attack a Cash Converters store.

Ford Transit owner Lorrie Johns, 23, said the van was stolen from his yard in Brompton, Adelaide, on Thursday afternoon.

Although he and his colleagues rushed to pursue them, the thieves fled after removing and abandoning the electronic trackers in the van.

The next day, shortly before 3 a.m., the van was used to crash into the storefront of a Cash Converters on North East Road in Hampton Gardens, about a 15-minute drive from the construction site.

Despite stealing equipment worth around $100,000, Mr Johns said he gave the thieves “props” for carrying out such a daring theft.

Mr Johns described the theft as “real GTA shit”.

GTA, also known as Grand Theft Auto, is a video game in which players regularly steal cars and commit heists.

“They came out and got all my tools and stuff… if they’re so determined to crash into a Cash Converters, that’s crazy,” he told 9News.

“Who the hell steals a van, then runs into a store and then steals everything in it?” It’s pretty hardcore.

He estimated it would take months to replace the lost equipment and be able to work again.

“I literally can’t get any work done. It’s my livelihood,” he said.

CCTV footage shows the van stopping outside the second-hand store before reversing through the front roller door.

Apprentice trader Lorrie Johns, 23, (pictured) strangely showed her admiration for a group of thieves who stole her work van before using it in a brazen heist.

The van was used to ram the front of a CashConverters in Adelaide’s Hampton Gardens at around 3am on Friday (pictured), which Mr John’s described as a “real GTA sh*t”.

South Australian Police confirmed the thieves then got out of the van before looting the store and fleeing.

The van was found by police about a half-hour drive south on Fullerton Road, near Stow Court, around 9:30 a.m.

“The van was towed from the scene for forensic examination,” a South Australia Police statement said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact CrimeStoppers.