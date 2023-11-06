Alabama Mayor Dies of Apparent Suicide Days After Website Publishes Pictures of Him Allegedly in Women’s Clothes

In a somber turn of events, Smiths Station, Alabama Mayor Fred ‘Bubba’ Copeland took his own life on Friday afternoon, police confirmed. The event occurred after an online Conservative blog, 1819 News, published photos of Copeland donning women’s attire, causing a stir in the community.

Copeland, who also held the role of pastor at the First Baptist Church of Phenix City, addressed the online controversy during a Wednesday evening service at his church.

In his own words, Copeland stated, “The article is not who or what I am. Yes, I have taken pictures with my wife in the privacy of our home in an attempt at humor because I know I’m not a handsome man nor a beautiful woman, either. I apologize for any embarrassment caused by my private and personal life that has been made public. This will not change my life, nor will it diminish my commitment to my family, my city, and my church.”

He continued, expressing gratitude for the grace of God and asserting that he had nothing to be ashamed of.

On Friday afternoon, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information prompting them to check on Copeland’s well-being. They located him driving in the Beulah community in Lee County, and an ensuing “slow pursuit” unfolded. Copeland later pulled over and took his own life.

Fred ‘Bubba’ Copeland had been elected as the Mayor of Smiths Station in 2016, garnering widespread acclaim for his leadership in the face of a 2019 tornado that ravaged the small community.

