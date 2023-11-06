Inside the Mean-Girl Army Going to War for a Celebrity Dietician

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Instagram

This story is the second part of an investigation into a vicious wellness-world troll fight. Read the first installment, with new information about the women involved uncovered by The Daily Beast, here.

Last summer, fashion influencer Emily Gellis Lande received an email that was particularly vicious, even by the standards of today’s anonymous internet correspondence. The subject line of the message was “Shopify Order,” all but ensuring she would read it since that is the e-commerce platform Emily uses to sell jewelry and clothes:

I can not [sic] believe you think Tanya would be jealous of you. You live in a tiny grotty studio. You are married to a pervert. You’re [sic] little boy is fucken [sic] ugly. You are unemployable. You have the worst legs in the world. You are a fat pig. You have stringy hair. You have debt of 200k. LOSER

Read more at The Daily Beast.