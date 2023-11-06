California yoga enthusiast Nancy Ng is missing after trip to Guatemala as her family says getting information is a ‘live hell’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A California woman’s family is going through a “living hell” after she disappeared in Guatemala while attending a yoga retreat and were stymied in getting information.

Nancy Ng, 29, left her home in Monterey Park on Oct. 14 to attend the weeklong trip at Lake Atitlan, her family said.

Ng was an active yoga practitioner and had attended the same retreat the previous year, with her sister Nancy saying she enjoyed it so much she wanted to go again.

By October 19, her family had not heard from her and the person organizing the retreat said they could not find the yoga enthusiast. Worse still, her family have been unable to find out any details from the day she disappeared, nor have they been able to contact anyone who saw her.

“The last two weeks have been hell because when we first got the news that she was missing, we had so many questions,” her sister Nancy said. KTL.

Nancy Ng, 29, left her home in Monterey Park on Oct. 14 to attend the weeklong trip to Guatemala’s Lake Atitlan, her family says

‘What happened? Where is she now? Is there a chance she’s still alive? We didn’t know anything,” she added.

Ng works in a local school district helping students with disabilities and is active in both yoga and travel in her personal life.

Nicky said her sister found real healing and peace on last year’s trip, near a large body of water in a volcanic crater, and she was so excited to go again.

“She said it’s so beautiful,” Nicky remembered.

“Last year she woke up every morning to spend some time there alone, without the group, and this year was going to be more exciting because they had activities planned on the lake.”

The Ng family has tried to get help from the State Department, the FBI and local officials.

They have also hired a team in Guatemala to conduct search and rescue missions and used divers and drones to locate her. They say they’ve searched about 95 percent of the lake.

Ng was an active yoga practitioner and had attended the same retreat the previous year, with her sister Nancy saying she enjoyed it so much she wanted to go again

Her family have been unable to find out any details from the day she disappeared, nor have they been able to contact anyone who saw her

Ng works in a local school district helping students with disabilities and is active in both yoga and travel in her personal life

“We don’t know where she went in, where she went missing because there’s no confirmation of that,” said Chris Sharpe, who runs Black Wolf Helicopters and is part of the search.

“We have a rough idea, but it varies from one side of the lake to the other.”

The most difficult part of the investigation, Sharpe says, is that the people who may have spoken to Nancy on October 14, when she disappeared, have not been open about details.

“We just don’t know because we’re missing that vital information,” Sharpe said.

Ng’s partner, Jared Lopez, has one GoFundMe to help pay for all search and rescue missions.

Nicky said her sister found real healing and peace on last year’s trip – near a large body of water in a volcanic crater – and was so excited to go again

Ng’s partner, Jared Lopez, has launched a GoFundMe to help pay for all search and rescue missions

The Ng family has tried to get help from the State Department, the FBI and local officials

Sharpe says few details equal a greater number of possibilities about what could have happened to Ng.

“We just want her to know that we love her so much and we just really want to take her home,” Nicky said.

The FBI told local reporters that they are supporting Guatemalan officials in their search, but that they remain at the forefront of the search for Ng.

“Time is of the essence and we are racing against time to bring Nancy home,” her family said in a statement.

“It’s been a constant nightmare, not knowing what happened to Nancy or if we’ll ever get her back. All my family wants is to bring our sister/daughter home. Please help us with that.’