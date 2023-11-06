Eagles stars AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith pull off Lebron James and Dwayne Wade’s iconic alley-oop basketball celebration during their narrow win over rival Cowboys

Brown and Smith both recorded touchdowns in the win over Dallas

Philadelphia won the game against their division rival 28-23 after a late stop

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown continued his dominant season with another touchdown celebration during the 28-23 victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

After scoring a four-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to give the Eagles a 28-17 lead, Brown tossed the ball to colleague DeVonta Smith before the duo ran toward the goal post.

Smith then threw the ball to Brown as he jumped in the air and caught it as if performing an alley-oop on the basketball court.

After throwing the ball to Brown, Smith ran with his arms outstretched to seemingly recreate the iconic celebration made famous by Dwayne Wade and LeBron James when the two NBA stars teamed up on the Miami Heat in 2010.

The only notable difference between the two alley-oops was that Brown did not actually dunk the ball through the goal post, but instead faked a layup before releasing his grip on the ball to avoid punishment.

Had Brown completed the alley-oop, he would have been at risk of a penalty and possible fine for the celebration.

The NFL notes that throwing the ball through the goalposts and using a prop during a celebration may constitute unsportsmanlike conduct due to the risk of dislodging the goalpost and delaying play while it is reset.

Brown finished the game with seven catches for 66 yards to go along with the touchdowns.

So far this season, Brown has 60 receptions, 939 yards and five receiving touchdowns. He is second in the NFL in receiving yards behind only Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill.

Smith, on the other hand, had three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

All season he has 57 catches for 482 yards and three touchdowns.