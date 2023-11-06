Megan Fox flashes her bare legs in snakeskin boots under an oversized hoody as she and beau Machine Gun Kelly head to the airport in Brazil

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Megan Fox put on a leggy show on Sunday when she headed to the airport in Brazil with Machine Gun Kelly.

The 37-year-old actress has been in Brazil since Friday to support MGK at his show and attend the F1 Grand Prix.

Megan looked incredible as she boarded her flight at Sao Paulo airport, showing off her toned pins under an oversized hoody.

She wore her recently dyed bright red locks in a center parting, which matched a pair of vibrant knee-high snakeskin boots.

The model looked casual in sunglasses and wired headphones, but still looked as stunning as ever as she shielded her face with her passport.

Here she goes: Megan Fox put on a leggy show on Sunday as she headed to the airport in Brazil

Partner: Machine Gun Kelly also headed to the airport after a busy week in the Brazilian city

Meanwhile, MGK also opted for a subdued look in a hoodie and leather jacket as he looked tired after a busy week abroad.

The rapper was supported by Megan during his show at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo on Saturday evening.

After arriving in the country, the couple had caused a small frenzy.

Fans, suiting up in pink outfits for the flight, quickly spotted them and followed them with cameras as they were escorted to a car.

The actress and the rapper have been engaged for two years, and although they have gone through some rough patches, they seem determined to tie the knot one day.

“Megan and MGK are doing well,” a source said Entertainment tonight.

“They’ve had their ups and downs, just like any other couple, but right now they’re doing well,” the insider said.

“They are still taking steps to improve their relationship and still have the goal of moving forward with marriage.”

Stunning: Megan looked stunning as she boarded her flight at Sao Paulo airport, showing off her toned pins under an oversized hoody

Gorgeous: She paired her freshly dyed bright red locks with a pair of snakeskin boots

Busy: The pair had been in Sao Paulo since Friday, attending the F1 Grand Prix

Glam: The model looked casual with sunglasses and wired headphones, but still looked as stunning as ever as she shielded her face with her passport

Lady in Red: She wore her recently dyed bright red locks in a center parting, which matched a pair of vibrant knee-high snakeskin boots

The Expend4bles star shares children Noah, 11, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, seven, with her former husband Brian Austin Green, 50.

The Beverly Hills 90120 alum recently welcomed his son Zane over the summer with fiancée Sharna Burgess.

The source said Megan and the Dancing with the Stars choreographer “get along pretty well.”

“They respect each other,” the source told the outlet.

“Megan and Brian’s co-parenting relationship has gotten a lot better and they are in a positive, healthy place.”

‘Sharna has been a big and positive part of that. Everyone is happy and focused on their own future.’

The Emo Girl artist, whose legal name is Colson Baker, is father to daughter Casie, 14, from a previous relationship with Emma Cannon.