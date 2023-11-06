The ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Cast Breaks Down the Epic Premiere Fight

Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

If there is one thing Real Housewives love, it’s a fresh start. The comedy of each new season lies in the ludicrousness. These women had spent the last months talking shit about each other in “New York” (Bravo’s coded word for “at the reunion taping”) and in the blogs (basically, Page Six). Now they have to film a TV show where they are obligated to spend their nights and weekends sipping Prosecco and hanging out, pretending like they aren’t emotionally bruised by the mean things they’ve all been saying about each other.

Healers, shamans, and psychics (oh my!) have all been brought in on various seasons of Real Housewives to cleanse and help rebuild relationships. On Wednesday night’s fantastic premiere of The Real Housewives of Miami, cast member Alexia Nepola defaulted to a more reliable vessel for facilitating a bygones-be-bygones attitude: booze and food.

The season opener climaxed at Alexia’s “Nuevo Horizontes/New Horizons” party, where she hoped her cast mates would be open to repairing their volatile relationships. With the cast mentioning “New York” as a major trauma event, there was clearly going to be a lot to work through.

