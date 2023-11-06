Sonia Kruger, 58, addresses ‘pregnancy’ rumours after she is pictured leaving an event in a white corset dress

<!–

Sonia Kruger has confirmed she is not pregnant after photos emerged of her leaving the MediaWeek 100 Power Lunch last month.

In the photos published by Daily Mail Australia, the 58-year-old Channel Seven presenter stepped out in a tight white sheath dress.

On Monday, Sonia was asked about the images during an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O show.

Host Jackie O Henderson asked: “I saw you that day and the strange thing was that you didn’t have that protruding stomach at all… Sonia, you have a flat stomach.”

“It was actually so strange, I was even shocked when I saw those photos… Either I have a gluten intolerance or the photos have been edited,” Sonia said.

Sonia Kruger has addressed ‘pregnancy’ rumors after she was pictured leaving an event in a white corset dress

Daily Mail Australia can confirm the footage has not been tampered with.

Jackie O’s host Kyle Sandilands then asked Sonia to ‘take her guts out’ and she stood up to show off her flat stomach.

“Oh my god, that’s like an ironing board. It’s so flat,” he said.

Sonia continued: “I can confirm that there is no question of (pregnancy). Maybe I should stop eating bread.’

In the photos, Sonia stepped out with her Channel Seven colleagues at Crown Sydney after attending the MediaWeek 100 Power Lunch.

The Gold Logie winner pulled her body into a sleek white sheath dress with a corset bodice, plunging neckline and blouson sleeves.

Sonia was questioned about the images during an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O show, with host Jackie O asking: ‘I saw you that day and the strange thing was that you didn’t have that protruding belly at all… Sonia, you ‘have a flat belly’

To accessorize, the bronzed blonde wore an $800 Saint Laurent envelope clutch, clear heels, silver earrings and matching rings.

The mother-of-one also accessorized her age-defying face with dramatic makeup, including bronzer and smokey eyeshadow, and styled her hair in loose waves.

At times, Sonia was seen holding Sunrise host Natalie’s arm as she led her friend to a parked car.