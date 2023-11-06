Avengers stuntman Taraja Ramsess dies along with his three children, aged 13, 10 and two-months, when he crashed their truck into a semi along a Georgia interstate

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A stuntman who worked on the Marvel films Black Panther and Avengers, and three of his dead, were killed in a horror crash along a Georgia highway.

Taraja Ramsess, 41, his 13-year-old daughter, Sundari Ramsess, 10-year-old son, Kisasi Ramsess and newborn daughter, Fugibo Ramsess, were killed in the fatal crash along an Interstate 20 offramp in Dekalb County, Georgia.

Ramsess was driving a pickup full of children on Halloween night when it crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing himself, the 13-year-old and the newborn immediately, reported The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

His son, 10-year-old Kisasi, and a 3-year-old girl were taken to hospital in critical condition after the crash. Kisasi died on Sunday from his injuries. Authorities say the girl is in serious but stable condition.

According to an initial investigation, Ramsess was driving a Ford F-150 and took an exit where a tractor-trailer in the left lane broke down when they collided.

Ramsess worked in the film industry, doing stunts for Marvel’s Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, according to IMBD.

He also worked in the art department, often as a set dresser, on more than 43 projects, including The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Tributes are pouring in for the beloved artist and his family, and a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of his mother has raised $81,359 so far.

‘Kisasi – or ‘Sauce the Boss’ – brought so much joy to the lives of so many. (He) was surrounded by loving family members every moment he spent in the hospital,” the GoFundMe said of the 10-year-old.

Ramsess’ mother, Akili Ramsess, posted on Instagram: “Everyone who knew and met him knows how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than anyone else. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and anything related to filmmaking.”

‘He has a very funny but wicked sense of humor and yet can be as corny as can be. Sundari, Sunny as she was called, also reflected that special light. Funny and loved to dance. Oh God! I can’t believe they’re gone!’

Filmmaker Ave DuVernay posted a tribute to Ramsess on Instagram.

‘He walked like a king. And to me, he always acted like that. He was part of our crew family at ARRAY. “He left us forever last night in a way that breaks the hearts of everyone who knew him into a million pieces,” she said.

‘We talked about art and his family. God, did he love his children? I remember one day on set we didn’t have enough black background actors for a key scene. I had to recruit my crew members for the camera.”

‘Taraja was the first to say yes. Yeah, I’ll do my real job and then jump into this wild scene and play you a tough guy with a gun,” DuVernay said.

“He was just a wonderful person. We have a great loss to this world. It makes you think and gives you a new perspective on everyone you have to call every day. Because you never know when your last words are going to be to someone,” said Tony Tucci, a longtime friend and X3 Sports trainer. WSB TV.

‘He was always a family man. They would come and sit and watch him train, and they would jump in and start training too.”

Ramsess’ death is the second tragedy to hit the Black Panther franchise after star Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 following a four-year private battle with colon cancer at the age of 43.