The Block fans criticise Adrian ‘Mr Lambo’ Portelli for bidding an extra $100,000 against himself ‘while regular Australians struggle to buy groceries’

Block viewers slammed Adrian “Mr. Lambo” Portelli for bidding $100,000 against himself in Sunday night’s auction as the country faces a cost-of-living crisis.

The self-proclaimed “billionaire” bid $4.2 million on sisters Eliza and Liberty’s property, then made the strange move of bidding against himself – something that had never happened on the show before.

Many fans of the show criticized Adrian for outbidding by putting in a bid of $4.3 million and winning the auction.

“Someone simply outbid their own $100,000 bid while the rest of us are struggling to shop,” one person wrote on X.

“This season’s offerings make it difficult to watch, it’s not competitive, just a touch of money. It makes me sad but also a little sick lol #theblock’

Another commented: “Adrian Portelli outbidding himself is such a dick move lol #TheBlock.”

“Why is Adrian Portelli outbidding? I don’t understand #TheBlock,” said a third.

Another wrote: “I don’t understand why Adrian kept bidding against himself on house 2. The auctioneer hung around, just loving the spotlight a little too much.”

“I’m a little sad that Adrian outbid the girls’ house twice and didn’t put that money into a little extra bidding at Leslie and Kyle’s #TheBlock. Would have been nice to see them get a little more. The girls were good with the $800,000,” one said.

Adrian also bought House 4 for $5 million, with Steph and Gian walking away with a $1.65 million profit plus a $100,000 prize.

Despite helping two teams make a combined $2.7 million in profit, Adrian wasn’t done showing off his deep pockets when he rushed to reclaim Kyle and Leslie’s house.

House 1 had a reserve of $2.97 million, and there was hope because Danny Wallis hadn’t purchased a house yet, and neither had celebrity bidder Dave Hughes.

However, Kyle and Leslie’s home struggled to build up the reserve, with bidding absolutely rampant before Adrian stepped in, taking the price to $3.1 million.