Ohio car theft suspect foiled by quick-thinking forklift operator who holds him 20 feet in the air until police arrive

A would-be car thief in Ohio was quickly apprehended by a nimble forklift driver who managed to hold the suspect, who was still in the vehicle, 20 feet in the air while balancing on the end of the truck until police arrived.

The bizarre scene was captured on bodycam video by Akron police, who were called to the scrap yard where the thief attempted to steal a black SUV.

The forklift driver was informed of the ongoing theft by his colleagues and he rushed to the scene of the junkyard.

Incredibly, the skilled driver managed to balance the SUV on the end of the forklift, lifting the car high into the air until police arrived on the scene.

‘What is your husband’s name?’ you hear one of the officers ask.

“That’s none of your business, man,” the suspect replies, even though he is already in handcuffs.

The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Alexander Funk, told police he was running from someone.

An officer then spoke with employees of the company, Arlington Auto Wrecking.

The man who helped perform the delicate maneuver on the loader explained, “This car is bouncing and getting ready to go off the forklift.

“So he’s still in the car, about twenty feet in the air, in the loader,” the worker said.

When the car was back on solid ground, the suspect inside was immediately arrested

Bodycam footage later shows the police officer who filmed the footage telling his colleagues about the unusual arrest, appearing rather amused

“We have a lot of problems here with people stealing stuff and stuff and we have a guy who passed out or crashed in one of our vehicles in our yard and I picked up the vehicle with the loader and he’s probably six feet deep in the air now and I refuse to drop this thing to let him out and run,” another worker shared Cleveland19.

“I mean, we’ve had so many problems here with theft and catalytic converters and just fires and stuff.”

Bodycam footage later shows the police officer who filmed the footage telling his colleagues about the unusual arrest.

“He broke into a car in the junkyard, and before he could get out, he’s done it before. They came like a forklift and they had him, I’m not kidding, twenty feet off the ground, so when we got there he was taken straight into custody,” the officer said as his fellow officers laughed.

Funk has been charged with criminal trespass and possession of criminal instruments.