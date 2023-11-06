Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

    John Oliver Roasts DeSantis’ ‘Pathetic’ Response to Boots Controversy

    John Oliver couldn’t resist jumping in on the debate surrounding Ron DeSantis and those alleged boot lifts on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight, pointing out how the press continues to ruminate on the question of whether the Florida governor does indeed wear height-enhancing boots and even delighting in Donald Trump’s response to the drama.

    Last month, Trump shared photos of his presidential challenger for the 2024 Republican nomination, captioned: “Tell me he’s not wearing hidden heels.”

    And yet, as Oliver pointed out, DeSantis couldn’t rise to the comeback challenge. The governor’s “trademark wit” (tongue firmly in Oliver’s cheek) amounts to this comeback: “I’ll tell you this: If Donald Trump can summon the balls to show up to the debate, I’ll wear a boot on my head. This is a time for substance,” DeSantis said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

