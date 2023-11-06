Nvidia boss Jensen Huang joked that Jackie Chan should play him in a movie

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, speaks during the Hon Hai Tech Day in Taipei on October 18, 2023.

During his appearance on HP’s web series, “The Moment with Ryan Patel” last month, Huang was asked about who would play him in a movie version of his life.

The Nvidia CEO joked, “Jackie Chan, he looks just like me.”

“And you’d do your own stunts, right?” Host Ryan Patel shot back, seemingly referring to the Chinese actor’s reputation for not needing a stunt double.

“I’ll do my own stunts, yeah. I’ll do all my own typing,” said Huang.

In the same interview, Huang shared other personal anecdotes — like how he would not get another tattoo of his company’s logo and that he does not know a single Taylor Swift song.

His company, Nvidia, produces chips used to power AI and has seen its fortunes soar off the back of the generative AI boom this year.

The company reported record revenue of $13.51 billion in its most recent fiscal quarter, 20% above the expected $11.22 billion in revenue and a 101% increase from revenue recorded last year, according to company financials.

Were a biopic of Huang ever to be greenlit, it might spotlight his childhood years spent in Taiwan and Thailand, his studies at Oregon State University and Stanford, or his and his cofounders coming up with the idea for Nvidia at a Denny’s in 1993.

And Huang has seen his net worth grow from $13 billion at the start of this year to over $40 billion today, largely based on his equity in the chipmaking company, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is the 29th richest person in the world today, per the index.

