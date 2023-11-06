Priscilla Presley explains why she never tied the knot again after her failed marriage to Elvis: ‘I just don’t think that he could handle that’

<!–

She never walked down the aisle with anyone else again after ending her tempestuous marriage to Elvis Presley.

And now Priscilla Presley is speaking out about why she never took the next step with any of her next partners.

During a question and answer session at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas, the 78-year-old made it clear that she was concerned about her famous ex’s feelings. People.

“I just don’t think he can handle that,” she admitted of the rock ‘n’ roll icon, who died in 1977 at the age of 42.

Priscilla, who shared how she dealt with the death of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley during the same Q&A, made it clear that she would not marry another man while Elvis was still alive.

Keeping him in mind: Priscilla Presley, 78, shared during a Q&A at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas that she never remarried after marrying Elvis Presley because she feared he “couldn’t handle that”; seen in September in LA

Not to be compared: Priscilla married Elvis in 1967 after years of being together. She also said that ‘no one could ever match her ex-husband’; seen in 1967

However, Priscilla also had her own reasons for not taking another husband, as evidenced by the fact that she did not remarry even after the king’s death while she was still in her early thirties.

‘To be honest, I never wanted to get married after him. I never had any desire,” she admitted. “Nobody could ever match him.”

After her divorce, Priscilla spent several years with karate instructor Mike Stone, although they separated in 1975, two years before Elvis’ death.

From 1978, Priscilla started dating the model Michael Edwards. The two were on and off until 1984.

In 1988 he published the book Priscilla, Elvis And Me, a play on the title of her 1985 memoir, Elvis & Me. In the book, he claimed to be attracted to Priscilla’s daughter Lisa Marie, who was underage throughout their relationship.

In 2003, Lisa Marie later alleged to Playboy that Michael would sometimes try to enter her room at night when he was drunk, and she described him as behaving “inappropriately.”

Priscilla spent most of her time with screenwriter and computer programmer Marco Antonio Garcia, with whom she dated for 22 years from the mid-1980s.

She welcomed her second child, their son Navarone Garibaldi, in 1987. The couple eventually separated in 2006.

During her conversation, Priscilla explained that she and Elvis only had one child.

Regrets: She said she and Elvis never had another child because he thought he was too busy and worried he didn’t spend enough time with Lisa Marie when she was younger; seen in 1967

Moving on: Priscilla’s longest post-Elvis relationship was with Navarone Garibaldi, whom she started dating in the mid-1980s and split from in 2006; seen in September in Venice

“Elvis felt like he had a very busy schedule and he felt a little guilty because he wasn’t around as much when Lisa was younger,” she said.

“With his planning and touring, he just felt like he wasn’t present enough to pay much attention to having another child.”

Priscilla recently got the chance to share more of her side of her relationship with Elvis through the film Priscilla, which was written and directed by Sofia Coppola.

The film, starring Cailee Spaeny as a young Priscilla and Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi as Elvis, focuses on their tumultuous relationship while highlighting how early she was when Elvis began courting her, which many critics have described as “grooming ‘.