The Block: Kyle and Leslie say they have ‘no regrets’ after making just $130,000 on their $3.1m sale

They went into The Block’s big auction day with high hopes.

And Kyle and Leslie left disappointed after their much-loved House 1 sold for $3,100,000, netting them $130,000.

But the fan favorites say they are ready for any eventuality.

“You know nothing is guaranteed to you in the end, so you can’t regret it,” Kyle said. 9Entertainment.

Their four-bedroom, three-bathroom Hampton East family home began bidding with a reserve of $2,970,000.

The favorites say they are ready for any eventuality and have “no regrets” about the result

But bidding was slow before famous Block bidder Adrian Portelli stepped in to raise the price to $3.1 million.

“It’s one of those things where you never really had a number in mind,” Kyle said, elsewhere in the conversation, adding, “Well, I never did anyway.”

“You don’t want to be ungrateful because you walked away with a large sum of money,” he continued.

Leslie, who was interviewed alongside Kyle after the auction, seemed shaken by the outcome.

“There’s a lot of emotion that goes into the day, and of course it’s not about the money,” she said.

Meanwhile, the big winners at The Block’s auction on Sunday were Steph and Gian, with their home selling for an incredible $5 million.

They made a profit of $1.65 million plus a $100,000 prize money, bringing their total winnings to a record $1.75 million.

Steph and Gian’s House 4 was the first to go to auction, and it was a tense time for the pair, who called their $3.35 million stash “hell” and feared they wouldn’t make a profit. money on the sale.

Bidding stopped at $4 million, before climbing by $1 million to $5 million – and the hammer fell, with House 4 sold.