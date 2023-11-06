Enemy drones breach airspace over western and central sectors after heavy midnight shelling

NNA – Israeli enemy reconnaissance drones on Monday morning breached the Lebanese airspace over southern Lebanese villages in the western and central sectors reaching Tyre, and over the Litani River upwards.

At midnight, the Israeli enemy heavily bombarded the southern towns of Naqoura, Alma al-Shaab, and Aita al-Shaab and fired flare bombs over the aforementioned areas.

Meanwhile, displacement has been increasing in South Lebanon by the day, exerting a bigger burden on municipalities and on the private sector amid an official absence.

=============R.H.