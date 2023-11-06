Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Urgent medical aid air-dropped to Jordanian field hospital in Gaza

    By

    Nov 6, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – A Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) aircraft on Monday air-dropped urgent medical aid via parachutes to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza (Gaza/76), which was about to run out of supplies due to the delay in delivering aid to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing.

    A Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) source said that this move comes as a continuation of Jordan#39;s efforts to support the brethren in light of the war on the Gaza Strip.

    JAF, according to the source, reiterates that the hospital continues to operate despite the severe shortage of supplies and perform its humanitarian role to alleviate the suffering of families in the Gaza Strip.–Petranbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Marcus Rashford tells Man United fan channel to ‘STOP spreading malicious rumours’ in response to video asking whether the forward’s Old Trafford future was ‘in doubt’

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    Bad breath? Experts reveal how to tell if it’s a sign of a GUT problem

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    This dainty $13,000 EV is beating Tesla in Japan. Owners say it’s better at narrow roads and city driving.

    Nov 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Marcus Rashford tells Man United fan channel to ‘STOP spreading malicious rumours’ in response to video asking whether the forward’s Old Trafford future was ‘in doubt’

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    Bad breath? Experts reveal how to tell if it’s a sign of a GUT problem

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    This dainty $13,000 EV is beating Tesla in Japan. Owners say it’s better at narrow roads and city driving.

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    Pret a Manager’s CEO started out making $3 an hour at McDonald’s when he was 16

    Nov 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy