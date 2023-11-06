Urgent medical aid air-dropped to Jordanian field hospital in Gaza

NNA – A Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) aircraft on Monday air-dropped urgent medical aid via parachutes to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza (Gaza/76), which was about to run out of supplies due to the delay in delivering aid to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing.

A Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) source said that this move comes as a continuation of Jordan#39;s efforts to support the brethren in light of the war on the Gaza Strip.

JAF, according to the source, reiterates that the hospital continues to operate despite the severe shortage of supplies and perform its humanitarian role to alleviate the suffering of families in the Gaza Strip.–Petranbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.