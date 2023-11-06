Larsa Pippen stuns in low-cut tank top and wide-leg jeans while holding hands with Marcus Jordan and heading to football game in Las Vegas

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Larsa Pippen was spotted holding hands with Marcus Jordan on Sunday as they headed to a football game.

The reality TV personality, 49, joined her boyfriend, 32, and their friends as they headed to Allegiant Stadium to watch the Las Vegas Raiders play a home game against the New York Giants.

The brunette bombshell cut a casual figure in a low-cut, black tank top paired with wide-leg denim jeans.

The Real Housewives of Miami star — who joked about her “23 carat or larger” engagement ring to Jordan during the season six premiere on Bravo — also wore nude sandals.

She accessorized her effortlessly stylish look with layers of statement tennis necklaces and diamonds on her ears.

Hand in hand: Larsa Pippen was spotted holding hands with Marcus Jordan on Sunday as they headed to a football game. The reality TV personality, 49, joined her boyfriend, 32, and their friends as they headed to Allegiant Stadium to watch the Las Vegas Raiders play a home game against the New York Giants

She carried a small black leather flap bag in her hand and put on a pair of rectangular sunglasses.

She left her blonde-accented, brunette locks in chic beach waves.

The socialite also pulled off a sun-kissed and radiant makeup look with coral pink blush and a nude pink glossy lip.

By her side, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan looked effortlessly stylish in an all-black outfit.

He wore a baggy T-shirt paired with nylon cargo pants and white sneakers for their date night featuring football games.

He dressed in a black baseball cap worn backwards, wayfarer sunglasses and a diamond-encrusted watch.

The day before, Pippen attended BravoCon 2023 and addressed Cardi B’s comments about her sex life with her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen.

For context, Pippen had revealed that during her decades-long marriage to the former NBA star, she would have sex about four times a night on Watch What Happens Live earlier this year.

Effortlessly chic, the brunette bombshell cuts a casual figure in a low-cut black camisole paired with wide-leg denim jeans. The Real Housewives of Miami star also wore nude sandals

Her ex: The day before, Pippen attended BravoCon 2023 and addressed Cardi B’s comments about her sex life with her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen

Her new man: She split with her ex-husband in 2021 and sparked dating rumors with Jordan in early September 2022

Together for about a year: The couple became Instagram official in January 2023

And when Cardi B was asked during a livestream about women who claim to have sex multiple times a day, she specifically called out Pippen and advised her to “stitch up her p**** and leave.”

During the RHOM cast panel, she clapped back at the rapper over her vulgar comments.

On what the Bodak Yellow hitmaker said about her previous marriage, she said: “I don’t know how anyone else can comment on how often I have sex, guys?

“She wasn’t in bed with us, so I don’t know,” she continued. “I feel like that was comical.”

She continued to address the feedback she received about her revelation and also called out her costar, Alexia Echevarria.

She asked the question, “And like, Alexia, how can you say you didn’t believe me?”

In response, Echevarria said, “I just feel like if you had sex with Scottie four times a day, you would still be married.”