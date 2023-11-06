I took my little boy to the doctor for a temperature and now he’s fighting for his life with stage four liver cancer: Here’s the symptom I missed

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Vanessa HylandLachlan’s world was turned upside down after a routine visit to the doctor resulted in his two-year-old son Lachlan being diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer.

The mother, originally from Queensland, previously lived a quiet life in Mount Cotton with her husband Shannon and their sons Jack, 7, and Lachie.

The 35-year-old had no reason to worry when baby Lachie returned from daycare with a temperature, although she decided to take him to the pediatrician for a medical certificate the next day.

But the doctor immediately noticed the child’s “bloated” belly – a sign that something sinister was afoot – and ordered a series of tests that revealed the potentially deadly cause: hepatoblastoma, a cancer that forms in liver tissues.

“I didn’t even realize anything was wrong,” Vanessa told FEMAIL. “He’s a child. They have belly. We had gone camping the weekend before and he was running around and happy. If I look closely I can see the swelling, but it’s barely noticeable.

“14 days ago our life was perfect and normal, and now we live in a children’s hospital and have a baby with liver cancer.”

The mother remembers being afraid during the first doctor’s appointment.

“My heart jumped when the doctor wanted to consult the head of the office,” she said. “I could tell something was wrong.

“They ordered blood tests and an ultrasound, and ended up telling us there were inflammatory markers of concern.”

“My whole world turned upside down when they discovered a mass on his liver that turned out to be a vascular tumor.”

Nine days after taking Lachie to the doctor for the first time, the little one had to undergo surgery to have a central line inserted before six months of chemotherapy.

“Lachie will need liver reconstruction if they can shrink the tumor,” Vanessa said. “This is all so horrible.”

Lachie’s mother claimed the child still looked fit and healthy – as he always had.

Lachie’s prognosis is positive: the cancer is curable at this stage and it is hoped he will be better in six months.

“We all pray, but you never know. Doctors cannot do a biopsy because they are afraid the tumor will bleed. But he has a good chance of living well if we get through this ordeal.

Although doctors believed the cancer had been growing for more than a year, the baby’s slight temperature after daycare was the first sign that something was wrong.

“He looks perfectly healthy. He runs around and screams all the time,” the mother said.

Vanessa and Shannon are grateful to their friends and neighbors who bring them food and help them with their daily lives.

“We don’t have a lot of extended family. Shannon’s parents are deceased and mine live in Townsville. They helped Jack, but they must return to their lives and jobs soon. We are all alone.

One of the hardest parts of Lachie’s diagnosis was explaining the situation to him.

“The worst part is not being able to tell Lachie what’s going on. When he had to have surgery, he collapsed, kicking and screaming. He will wake up with a line in his stomach and pain.

“And then we have to give him chemotherapy drugs.” I hate that we have to subject our child to this. He keeps telling us he wants to go home and getting him to stay is difficult.

The parents were also unable to explain the extent of the diagnosis to their seven-year-old child.

“Jack knows Lachie is sick and needs doctors, but he doesn’t really know what it means to have advanced cancer.

“We bought him books and showed him videos, but Lachie looks fit and healthy – as he always has.”

Vanessa also revealed that the financial strain of hospital stays and treatment would cripple the family for years to come.

“My husband and I are both on unpaid leave, but we really can’t afford to do that,” she said.

“I don’t even want to think about the costs of everything after chemo.”

“I only worked four days a week and Lachie was a daycare provider, but we won’t be able to afford that for at least a few years.

“It’s hard not to think about money right now, but our resources are very limited. Right now we’re just trying to deal with this day by day.

You can donate to help pay for Lachie’s treatment costs here.