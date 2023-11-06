Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

    Australian music industry in mourning as beloved guitarist dies from cancer aged just 32: ‘He remained tough until the very end’

    By Jimmy Briggs for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 02:25 EST, November 6, 2023 | Updated: 03:59 EST, November 6, 2023

    Adam Johnstone, the guitarist of Melbourne power pop band Romero, has died aged 32 after a four-year battle with cancer.

    His brother Dave recently shared the devastating news on Instagram that his brother and bandmate had passed away on October 17.

    Alongside a photo gallery of Adam performing on stage and having fun with his friends and family, Dave wrote a heartbreaking tribute, mourning the loss of the brother he called an “incredibly gifted musician.”

    “It is with immense sadness that I share the news that our beloved Adam Johnstone passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and friends,” he began.

    “He was my brother, bandmate and best friend all my life, and I’m incomplete now that he’s gone.

    ‘He has fought so hard these past five years and more than anyone deserves the peaceful tranquility and eternal sunshine of what lies beyond.

    “Adam had been battling cancer since 2019, but he never let it define him or define his memory.

    “He recorded the Romero album while in various stages of treatment, and stayed badass (and vegan) until the end,” he continued.

    “He is survived by his wife Megan, his family, his close friends, all those who were blown up by a live performance, and by his recorded music.

    “Please continue to celebrate his life by listening to his amazing songwriting and guitar in Romero, Summer Blood, and his few beautiful solo recordings as Boredwalk.

    “Let us remember him as the strong, loyal, expressive and unique cowboy that he was. Listen to real music and enjoy the time with good company and lots of booze,” Dave concluded.

    Johnstone, along with his drummer brother Dave, was a founding member of Romero and they released their debut studio album in April last year.

    At the end of 2022, they performed to sold-out crowds in Great Britain, Germany and the Netherlands as part of the first European tour.

    A memorial service for the musician, entitled Adam Johnstone’s Last Hurrah, was held on October 27 at The Mission to Seafarers Victoria, a Grade II listed building in Docklands.

