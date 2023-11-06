KSA hosts “International Conference on Women in Islam” in Jeddah

NNA – Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is hosting, today, Monday in the city of Jeddah, the ldquo;International Conference on Women in Islam.rdquo;

The three-day conference, organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, aims to shed light on the successes of Muslim women, highlight their role and contribution to development, respond to the suspicions and fallacies that detract from womenrsquo;s rights in Islam, and emphasize that Islamic teachings have always been fair to women.

The conference is expected to witness the development of a road map for legal reforms and political initiatives to promote justice and empower women in Islamic societies, in addition to the adoption of a comprehensive document entitled ldquo;The Jeddah Document on Women in Islam.rdquo;

The conference includes (5) working sessions during which ministers, officials, scholars and thinkers discuss the status of women and their rights in Islam, the prospects for empowering Muslim women in education and work, in addition to various issues related to women in contemporary societies.

It is worth noting that Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented during his speech at the opening session of the 49th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Islamic Countries meeting, which was held in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, the Kingdomrsquo;s initiative to host the ldquo;International Conference on Women in Islam.rdquo; This confirms the Kingdomrsquo;s keenness and active role in enhancing the status of women and empowering them in all areas of development, and its continuing role in supporting the objectives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and its efforts aimed at preserving the rights of Muslim women and enhancing their role in development in member states.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==============