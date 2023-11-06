Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Nuclear-powered submarine arrives in US Central Command area of responsibility

    By

    Nov 6, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;An American Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarine has arrived in the area of responsibility of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which includes the Middle East, East Africa and Central Asia.

    quot;On November 5, 2023, an Ohio-class submarine arrived in the US Central Command area of responsibility,quot; the command said on its X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

    Earlier, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that the US would send 300 troops to the CENTCOM region. Ryder did not specify the exact location of the troops, but stressed that they would not be sent to Israel.–TASS
    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Marcus Rashford tells Man United fan channel to ‘STOP spreading malicious rumours’ in response to video asking whether the forward’s Old Trafford future was ‘in doubt’

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    Bad breath? Experts reveal how to tell if it’s a sign of a GUT problem

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    This dainty $13,000 EV is beating Tesla in Japan. Owners say it’s better at narrow roads and city driving.

    Nov 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Marcus Rashford tells Man United fan channel to ‘STOP spreading malicious rumours’ in response to video asking whether the forward’s Old Trafford future was ‘in doubt’

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    Bad breath? Experts reveal how to tell if it’s a sign of a GUT problem

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    This dainty $13,000 EV is beating Tesla in Japan. Owners say it’s better at narrow roads and city driving.

    Nov 6, 2023
    News

    Pret a Manager’s CEO started out making $3 an hour at McDonald’s when he was 16

    Nov 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy