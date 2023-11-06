Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

    China says will work to restore peace in Palestinian territories

    NNA – China will do its utmost to restore peace in the Palestinian territories as it takes over the presidency of the U.N. Security Council (UNSC), its foreign ministry said on Monday, asnbsp;tensions intensifynbsp;in the Middle East.

    quot;China will do its utmost to encourage the Security Council to fulfil its responsibilities, play its role, build consensus and take responsible and meaningful actions as soon as possible to ease the current crisis and safeguard the safety of civilians in order to restore peace,quot; ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular news conference.

    China#39;s statement comes asnbsp;Israelnbsp;ratchets up its military offensive against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

    China took over the rotating presidency of the UNSC last week.

    The conflict in the Middle East tops the Security Council#39;s agenda in November, said Zhang Jun, China#39;s permanent representative to the UN, according to state media.

    quot;It is imperative to promote a cease-fire and halt the fighting, prevent further civilian casualties, prevent a larger-scale humanitarian disaster and prevent the conflict from spilling over,quot; Zhang was quoted as saying, the China Daily reported.

    China#39;s special envoy to the Middle East, Zhai Jun, has just wrapped a tour of the region.

    Zhai, who met leaders of several countries over the crisis, pinned the cause of the Israel-Gaza crisis on the lack of guarantees for Palestinian rights.

    The presidency of the UNSC rotates among the 15 member states of the council monthly. China last held it in August 2022.–Reutersnbsp;

