Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

    US secretary of state arrives in Ankara to meet Turkish foreign minister

    By

    Nov 6, 2023

    NNA – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara early Monday to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

    Blinken was welcomed by US Ambassador to Tuuml;rkiye Jeffry Flake, and Turkish Foreign Ministry Director General for the Americas Yaprak Balkan.

    Fidan and Blinken are expected to discuss the latest situation in Gaza and regional and bilateral issues.

    The US secretary of state made a surprise visit to the occupied West Bank on Sunday, where he met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

    Blinken#39;s surprise visit was not limited to the West Bank as he also visited Iraq and the Greek Cypriot Administration.

    During his Baghdad visit, Blinken was seen wearing a bulletproof vest.–AA
