Why you’ve been eating peas wrong your whole life – here’s how to do it with class

An etiquette coach has revealed the right way to eat peas – and why most people have been doing it wrong their whole lives.

William Hanson is an etiquette expert who has saved millions of people from sticky situations, whether it’s the correct way to eat spaghetti or the exact way to handle tipping hotel workers at the restaurant. ‘stranger.

The professional also shared his thoughts on canceling plans at the last minute and a business email faux pas that everyone makes.

Mr Hanson says peas are one of the most difficult vegetables to eat because of how easily they slip off cutlery.

He revealed that people should throw the peas onto their forks instead of trying to pick them up.

He demonstrated the act in a video tutorial.

“You’re probably not eating your peas properly,” he said.

“We never stick them under the fork or bring them up to the mouth, because they fly everywhere.

“Instead, using the back of your knife, push and prick a few peas onto the tines of your fork.

“You’ll have a nice little collection that you can eat with ease!”

Etiquette coach William Hanson revealed the right way to eat peas – and why most people have been doing it wrong their whole lives

Many thanked Mr Hanson for his advice and shared their own tips.

“I’m not even kidding, this is seriously some of the most useful information I’ve ever gotten on Instagram,” one said.

“Or get your mashed potatoes and use them to dip your peas without wasting a single one,” advised another.

But others said they would never find themselves in such a situation.

“Why should I just order a bowl of peas?” » asked a man.

“I’ll just use a spoon. It will also keep my knife and fork from scratching a plate,” one woman added.