Luis Diaz will NOT face any action from the FA after Liverpool star lifted his shirt to reveal message calling for the release of his father during Luton draw

Luis Diaz revealed a message on his shirt after scoring a late goal against Luton

Given the exceptional circumstances, the winger will not experience any repercussions

Major debates about Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal continue It all starts podcast

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Luis Diaz will face no action from the FA after pulling up his shirt to reveal a message calling for the release of his kidnapped father.

Liverpool’s Colombian star, whose parents were kidnapped at gunpoint in his home country, wore a T-shirt with the words ‘Libertad Para Papa’ (‘Freedom for Dad’) underneath his jersey – which he showed off after scoring a dramatic equalizer in injury time scored yesterday in Luton.

Under FA rules, players are not allowed to lift shirts to reveal personal messages.

However, given the exceptional circumstances – and the fact the 26-year-old did not completely remove his shirt – Mail Sport understands bosses will not be pressing charges.

While Diaz’s mother was rescued, his father remains missing after the couple was kidnapped from a gas station nine days ago.

Diaz unveiled a t-shirt with the words ‘Libertad Para Papa’ (‘Freedom for Dad’) underneath his jersey

He was involved in Liverpool’s matchday selection for the first time since his father’s kidnapping

Diaz’s (left) father Luis Manuel (right) has yet to be released by left-wing rebel group ELN – but the guerrilla group’s head is reported to have said they made a ‘mistake’ by detaining the father

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Colombian anti-government group ELN was behind the kidnapping, in the far north of the country.

Footage captured yesterday showed emotional members of Diaz’s family, including his mother, celebrating his goal as they watched on television further afield. She had previously made an impassioned plea for her husband’s release.