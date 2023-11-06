Melbourne Cup 2023: Your ultimate guide to how to place a bet on the race that stops a nation

You don’t know a bet on a quinella? We have what you need

Punting terminology explained ahead of Tuesday’s big race

Complete list of all horses present in the field with draw and weights

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The race that stops the nation is almost upon us, which means it’s time for Australians who only bet on horses once a year to figure out how to place a bet by trying to decipher terms like quadrella and exacta.

Daily Mail Australia has explained exactly what you need to do before heading to your local TAB or pub to enjoy a float.

And of course, bets can also be placed via the wide range of betting apps that you can download to your phone for free, including TAB, Ladbrokes and Sportsbet.

But however you choose to place your bet, eliminating the jargon so you can choose the bet that suits you best is a big help – and we’ve got you covered.

Two happy punters are pictured at Flemington during last year’s Cup. Follow the Daily Mail Australia’s guide to punting and you could party like them on Tuesday afternoon.

Winning bet

The easiest bet to understand – but also the most difficult. To determine how much you can collect, simply multiply the amount you bet by the horse’s odds. So, if you bet $10 on a horse with odds of $20, you will win $200.

To bet

You increase your chances if you make a placed bet, which pays out if your horse finishes first, second or third. But of course the chances of that happening will be much lower than the chances of winning.

Round trip bet

When your horse salutes, you stand to collect both the win and place dividend. If your nag finishes second or third, you receive the place dividend but lose the bet you had placed on victory.

Given the size of the field, you will still make a good profit with this bet even if the horse only runs second or third.

Quinelle

Beyond selecting single horses, there are bets involving multiple horses. The simplest of these is quinella, which selects the top two finalists in any order.

Exacta

Similar to quinella in that you have to pick the top two finishers, but with exacta you have to get the order right. This is a good bet if you want a horse to stand out to win and want to have some options to run second.

Jockey Mark Zahra is congratulated by his wife Elyse after winning the Gold Trip during the 2022 Melbourne Cup. The horse will aim for two in a row this year

MELBOURNE CUP PITCH 2023 Legend: Number of horses – Barrier – Trainer – Jockey – Weight 1 GOLDEN TRIP (2) T: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace J: James McDonald 58.5 kg 2 ALENQUER (9) T: Michael Moroney J: Damien Oliver 56.5kg 3 WITHOUT FIGHT (16) T: Anthony and Sam Freedman J: Mark Zahra 56.5 kg 4 BREAK (18) T: Tatsuya Yoshioka J: Kohei Matsuyama 55kg 5 VAUBAN (3) T: Willie Mullins J: Ryan Moore 55kg 6 SOULCOMBE (4) V: Chris Waller J: Joao Moreira 53.5 kg 7 ABSURD (8) T: Willie Mullins J: Zac Purton 53kg 8 YOU’RE RIGHT (15) T: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace J: John Allen 53 kg 9 WISHES AND DECLARATION (19) T: Danny O’Brien J: Billy Egan 53 kg 10 CLEVELAND (23) T: Kris Lees J: Michael Dee 52 kg 11 ASHRUN (11) T: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace J: Kerrin McEvoy 51.5 kg 12 DAQIANSWEET JUNIOR (12) T: Phillip Stokes J: Daniel Stackhouse 51.5 kg 13 OKITA SOUSHI (20) V: Joseph O’Brien J: Dylan Gibbons 51.5 kg 14 SHERAZ (22) T: Chris Waller J: Beau Mertens 51.5 kg 15 LASTOTCHKA (21) T: Mick Price and Michael Kent (Jr) J: Craig Williams 51 kg 16 MAGIC LAGOON (7) T: Chris Waller J: Mark Du Plessis 51kg 17 MILITARY MISSION (5) T: Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott J: Mrs Rachel King 51 kg 18 SERPENTINE (1) T: Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott J: Jye McNeil 51 kg 19 VIRTUOUS CIRCLE (6) T: Liam Howley J: Craig Newitt 51kg 20 OTHER FELONS (24) T: Chris Waller J: Jamie Kah 50.5 kg 21 FUTURE STORY (13) T: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace J: Hollie Doyle 50 kg 22 PERFORMANCE (17) T: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace J: Teo Nugent 50kg 23 KALAPOUR (14) T: Kris Lees J: Zac Lloyd 50kg 24 TRUE MARVEL (10) T: Matthew Smith J: Ben Thompson 50 kg

Trifecta

Selecting the first three horses on the line is one of the ultimate challenges – but if you have the money, you could walk away with thousands of dollars.

You can choose to either select them in order, or to make things a little easier, you can “box” your selections – meaning the order in which they end up doesn’t matter so much. that they are the first three.

This is a very popular bet for the Cup given the high number of odds and the possibility of an instant big haul, but the more horses you put in your trifecta, the more it will cost you.

Most spectators who travel to Flemington each November are more interested in the fashion and social side of the Cup, which sees many Australians place their only bet of the year.

Michelle Payne – the only female jockey to win the Cup following her triumph in 2015 – presents the trophy at Flemington last Monday

First four

If the trifecta isn’t difficult enough for you, the first bet of the four adds the challenge of selecting which horse will be fourth.

Again, you can specify the order, or “box” the four so the order doesn’t matter, they just need to fill the first four spots.

Mystery Paris

If you trust the bookmaker’s computer more than your racing knowledge – or simply want to surrender to fate – you can choose this option with the TAB.

This will allow you to choose the type of bet you want to invest your money on – win, place, quinella, etc. – then the algorithm will do the rest of the work.

Vauban (pictured on Derby Day) is the favorite this year – but the Melbourne Cup is famous for being won by little-known horses rather than highly rated entrants.