David Beckham, Gemma Chan, Billie Piper and Rochelle Humes enjoy wholesome family weekends watching firework spectacles for Bonfire Night

David Beckham, Gemma Chan, Billie Piper and Rochelle Humes shared an insight into their fun family weekends on Instagram during Bonfire Night.

The former ex-professional footballer, 48, spent the evening with his wife Victoria, 49, and children Harper, 12, and Romeo, 21, setting off fireworks in their garden.

Gemma, 40, and Billie, 41, spent the evening together watching a fireworks show at Primrose Hill.

Meanwhile, Rochelle, 34, enjoyed a lovely stay with her three children Alaia, 10, Valentina, six, and Blake, two, ending the trip with an incredible spectacle.

The mother-of-three posted wholesome snaps of her farmhouse-style stay with hot chocolate and fun evenings.

The This Morning presenter also shared a bare-faced selfie, showing off her beautiful features as the morning sun glowed on her face.

Meanwhile, Gemma and her boyfriend Dominic Cooper, 45, headed out with girlfriend Billie and her kids.

The trio seemed in good spirits as they were seen hugging and strolling down the street.

Gemma was pictured caring for Billie’s daughter Tallulah Lloyd, four, as she cutely hugged the actress’ leg.

Victoria Beckham shared several wholesome photos of husband David as he tried to set off fireworks for Harper and Romeo on Sunday.

The former Spice Girl, 49, took to Instagram to share images of their sweet family evening in their garden.

Harper and Romeo stood back to let the spectacle unfold while David lit the fireworks.

Beckham’s other children, Brooklyn, 24, and Cruz, 18, did not attend the festivities.

Earlier in the day, David shared some photos on Instagram in his country attire as he shopped in his prized procession garden.

David donned a pair of wellies, a padded jacket and a beige top hat – which David says Victoria hates.

The Inter Miami president appeared to be in good spirits as he checked his homemade honey and then enjoyed a cup of mulled wine.

It comes after Victoria and David’s former bodyguard Craig Ainsworth branded the Spice Girl ‘the boss of the household’.

The former Marine protected the couple’s family from 2013 to 2015 when they lived in Holland Park, London.

Speaking to The Mirror, the former bodyguard, who has protected the likes of Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lawrence and Arnold Schwarzenegger, also said their documentary was an ‘accurate portrayal of their lives’.

He said, “I feel like most women are in charge and let us men be in charge half the time.

“David and Victoria are both very professional and have had so much security that we act as background noise for them, we are part of the furniture. David was charming.

‘Victoria kept to herself: she would be with the children or at work, with the spotlight they were under, their children were well behaved.

“To have that level of fame and maintain their family unit, they must be doing something right.”

To pass himself off as Beckham’s bodyguard, Craig was pepper sprayed in the eyes, tackled an MMA fighter in training in the dark and had to sign a 50-year non-disclosure agreement.

Craig said the couple keep each other honest, and referenced the humorous moment in their documentary when David ridiculed Victoria for saying she was ‘working class’.

In the series, Victoria said she came from a working-class family, before David cheekily pointed out that her father took her to school in a Rolls-Royce.

In a clip about growing up, Victoria said: “We both come from families that work very hard, we are working class.”

When David heard the interview from another room, he poked his head around the corner and said, “Be honest!”

An excited Victoria replied: “I’m honest!”

David then asked her, “What car did your father take you to school in?”

She then started to answer, saying, “That’s what my dad did…” before interrupting and saying, “It only takes one answer!”

Posh then replied that it ‘wasn’t an easy answer’ before asking her again what car it was.

She then said: ‘It depends, but yes, in the 80s my father had a Rolls Royce!’ – before David replies ‘thanks’ and then leaves.