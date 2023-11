NNA – The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Monday an additional assistance of 25 million euros for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total humanitarian aid allocated by the European Union to 100 million euros.nbsp;

Von der Leyen, during her speech to European ambassadors, mentioned the efforts to establish a maritime corridor from Cyprus to regularly transport humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.–AFP

