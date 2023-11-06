Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Habib meets UN’s Riza, lauds progress in UNHCR’s handing over of displaced persons’ data to Lebanon’s General Security

    By

    Nov 6, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, on Monday said during his meeting with UN Deputy Special Coordinator Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza: ldquo;We look forward to the technical progress achieved in UNHCRrsquo;s handing over of displaced personsrsquo; data to Lebanonrsquo;s General Security, and we deem it a step in the right direction to encourage the return of displaced persons, and to enhance confidence and cooperation with the UNHCR.rdquo;

