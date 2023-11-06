EU’s Borrell suggests Gaza ‘pause’ for access to hostages

NNA – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday suggested a plan under which Israel could suspend its military operation in Gaza in return for the Red Cross getting access to hostages held by Hamas.

quot;I think that a humanitarian pause counterbalanced by an access to hostages with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as a first step to their release is an initiative in which we should work,quot; Borrell told European Union diplomats in Brussels.

The EU, United States and Britain have been pushing for quot;humanitarian pausesquot; in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza to ensured people in the besieged territory get help.

But Israel#39;s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out any temporary truces until all hostages seized in Hamas#39;s October 7 attack are released.

quot;Call it a truce, window, whatever, but we need that violence recedes and that international humanitarian law is being respected,quot; Borrell said.–AFP

