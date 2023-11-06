Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati welcomes Australian Ambassador, National Coalition for Return of Displaced Syrians

    By

    Nov 6, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday welcomed Australian Ambassador to Lebanon, Andrew Barnes, with whom he discussed the current situation, as well as bilateral relations between the Lebanon and Australia.nbsp;

    The Prime Minister also welcomed in the presence of Displaced Minister, Issam Sharaf El-Din, a delegation representing the ldquo;National Coalition for the Return of Displaced Syriansrdquo;.nbsp;

    The meeting took stock of the risks ensued in line with the continued presence displaced Syrians on Lebanese territories, especially amid the prevailing circumstances.nbsp;

    The meeting also stressed the need to activate the displaced Syriansrsquo; return to their homeland as soon as possible.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    By

