This dainty $13,000 EV is beating Tesla in Japan. Owners say it’s better at narrow roads and city driving.

Japan’s best-selling EV is a tiny car that sells for just $13,000 — and drivers have told Insider exactly what they like best about it.

Data compiled by Bloomberg has shown that the Sakura, an electric “kei car” jointly developed by Nissan and Mitsubishi, is the best-selling electric car in Japan this year, accounting for around half of all EVs sold in the country in 2023.

The miniature vehicle has sold 35,099 units, outperforming domestic competition and well-known imports like Tesla. It is currently not available to buy outside of Japan.

Nissan told Insider that prices for the Sakura start at 2.5 million yen ($16,700), with Japan’s government offering a national subsidy of 550,000 yen ($3,600) for customers who buy domestic electric cars. Hence, it comes out at just over $13,000.

There are also several add-ons that can drive up the price, including assist steering, USB power sockets, extra speakers, and airbags.

The Sakura is ideal for city driving

Michael Brown, who lives in Higashimurayama City in the western suburbs of Tokyo, bought his Nissan Sakura in 2022 for 3.1 million yen ($20,700).

Having previously owned a Nissan Leaf, Brown and his wife decided they wanted a smaller electric vehicle to travel around the suburbs of Tokyo.

They ultimately settled on a Sakura, and have been satisfied so far — even if driving the 11-foot car took some getting used to.

“At first, it felt so light and like it might tip over during a turn,” he said. “It feels perfectly normal now.”

“We don’t drive it every day — we mainly cycle and use buses and trains for most trips, so we tend to use the car on days when the weather isn’t good and for trips to the grocery store,” he added.

Brown says that the Sakura is ideally suited to a country like Japan, where excellent public transport means there is less need for cars with a bigger range.

He told Insider that his Sakura will travel 150 to 165 kilometers on a single charge, and he generally charges it once a week.

“I think the Sakura is so popular because the appetite for a car like this has been present for a while, and now that it’s here, people are quick to get one,” Michael said.

“A smaller electric car is more sustainable and suits a lot of people’s actual driving needs. I think that’s at least partly why bigger electric cars, like Teslas, are not so popular here,” he added.

‘It takes off like a rocket’

Kei cars are popular in Japan as they are economical to run and can navigate Japan’s narrow roads with ease.

One Sakura owner who also posted about the car on Reddit told Insider they bought it with all available add-ons apart from automatic parking for 3.3 million yen ($22,000) and received a 55,000 yen ($370) rebate from the Japanese government.

“The Sakura is a blast to drive,” they said. “It’s a lot more comfortable and quiet than a combustion engine kei car.

“It takes off like a rocket from a standing start and can climb hill and mountain roads like a full-sized car with all that torque,” they added.

The success of the Sakura is a rare win for Japan’s electric vehicle sector. Despite being home to famed automakers like Toyota, Honda, and Suzuki, Japan has lagged behind other nations in transitioning to EVs.

Battery-powered vehicles and hybrids accounted for 13% of all cars sold globally in 2022, but only 2% in Japan.

Larger imported EVs made by companies like Tesla have struggled to make inroads into Japan, partly because of their steep price tags but also because of Japan’s lack of charging infrastructure.

Brown said that Japanese automakers have “dragged their feet” in developing a wide range of electric cars for consumers — something that he thinks might now be changing thanks to the Sakura’s popularity.

“I think Japanese automakers underestimated the appeal of electric cars here for a long time,” he said.

He continued: “There is always demand for kei cars here, but for a long time there wasn’t a serious effort to make and market an electric kei car to households.”

