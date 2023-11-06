Bad breath? Experts reveal how to tell if it’s a sign of a GUT problem

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

If you’re suffering from bad breath that smells a little like rotten eggs, you should probably take a closer look at your gut health.

That’s according to experts, who say you don’t necessarily have to blame acid reflux, gum disease or tonsillitis.

Smelly breath may be caused by hydrogen sulfide, which has an eggy odor.

The colorless gas can be released if there are too many bacteria in the gut or if bacteria grow in the small intestine, dietitians say.

This Morning’s resident doctor Dr Zoe Williams says bad ‘gut breath’ usually smells like something rotten and can vary in severity.

This may also be accompanied by burping and gas.

Eating fermented foods like yogurt, kimchi and sauerkraut could help reduce your bad breath, says Dr. Zoe Williams.

“Your microbiome is made up of billions of microorganisms that live in your gut and communicate with the brain via the vagus nerve and by sending chemical signals,” explains Dr. Williams.

“When there is an overgrowth of bacteria, or too many bad bacteria, it can lead to bad breath.”

Helicobacter pylori, a bacteria found in the stomachs of 40% of people in the UK, increases the risk of stomach ulcers and can cause bad breath, she says.

This is because the bacteria produces hydrogen sulfide.

Although it is normal to have hydrogen sulfide in your breath, high levels of hydrogen sulfide have been linked to several serious digestive illnesses.

An overproduction of bacteria in your gut could be the cause of your bad breath. But it can also be caused by tooth or gum problems and eating spicy or strong-smelling foods.

Anna Pettit, gut specialist dietitian at The Gut Health Clinicsays small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) may also be to blame.

A large number of bacteria live in the large intestine and are essential for digestion and improving health.

In the case of SIBO, patients experience uncontrolled growth of these bacteria which can invade the small intestine and trigger intestinal problems.

What are the causes of bad breath? Bad breath, also called halitosis, is very common and usually easy to treat. This may be due to: Eating or drinking strong-smelling or spicy foods and drinks

Problems with your teeth or gums. This could include gum disease, holes or infection

Crash diet

Medical conditions, such as dry mouth, acid reflux, or tonsillitis

Smoking You should see a dentist if you have: Gums that bleed, are sore or swollen

Toothache

Wobbly adult teeth

bad breath that doesn’t go away after treating it yourself for a few weeks Source: ENM

Here they can produce large amounts of hydrogen sulfide gas as a byproduct, causing bad breath as well as diarrhea, loose stools and excessive wind, she says.

“In general, hydrogen sulfide helps manage inflammation and repair the mucous layer of the gastrointestinal tract, so it’s good for us,” says Pettit.

However, too much has been linked to ulcerative colitis, she warns.

This long-term condition is caused by inflammation of the large intestine and rectum, which can cause small ulcers to develop.

Those who suspect their gut is the cause of their bad breath can make changes to their lifestyle and diet.

Eating a wide variety of plants and consuming lots of fermented foods, like yogurt, kimchi and sauerkraut, can boost the gut microbiome, according to Dr. Williams, who works with yogurt brand Activia.

She also recommends getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, and keeping stress levels to a minimum. support the intestine.

Ms. Pettit suggests eating parsleyreduce the taste and odor of volatile sulfur compounds that cause odors in the mouth.

“Try chewing fresh leaves after a meal,” she says.

Probiotics containing the bacterial strains lactobacillus and bifidobacteria would also be useful in reducing bad breath within a few weeks, according to Ms. Pettit.