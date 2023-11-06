Marcus Rashford tells Man United fan channel to ‘STOP spreading malicious rumours’ in response to video asking whether the forward’s Old Trafford future was ‘in doubt’

The United Stand posted a video entitled ‘Rashford’s future in doubt?’

Rashford responded on social media asking him to stop spreading rumors

Marcus Rashford has told a Manchester United fan channel to ‘stop spreading malicious rumours’ in a response to a video captioned ‘asking if his future at Old Trafford is in doubt’.

The England striker, who scored 30 goals last season, has suffered so far this season, scoring just one goal in 14 games in all competitions.

His form has been questioned by fans, with questions surrounding whether the 26-year-old should be dropped from Erik ten Hag’s starting line-up.

Well-known fan channel The United Stand supplemented the questioning with a video published on Monday with the title: ‘Rashford’s future in doubt?’

Rashford did not receive the video well and responded in a comment on social media platform X.

Marcus Rashford has hit out at fan channel The United Stand over a video titled: ‘Rashford’s future in doubt?’

He told the fan channel to “STOP spreading malicious rumors” in a social media post

The England international wrote: ‘Please STOP spreading malicious rumours.’

Describing their video on YouTube, United Stand wrote: “Given Rashford’s injury against Fulham and his recent underperformance, the question arises: should he still be a regular starter for Manchester United.”

Rashford was recently criticized by manager Ten Hag after visiting a nightclub to celebrate his birthday – immediately following their 3-0 derby defeat to Man City at Old Trafford.

He came off the bench in the subsequent 3-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup, but was left out of the side that defeated Fulham on Saturday due to an injury in training.

The United Stand is one of the club’s largest fan channels with 1.77 million followers on YouTube.

Speaking about Rashford’s decision to leave after the loss to rivals Man City, Ten Hag said: ‘I spoke to him about it. It’s unacceptable. He apologized and that was it. For us it is an internal matter.’

Since that came to light, Rashford has kept a low profile as he did not go out with the players following their win over Fulham last weekend.

However, he was criticized by football supporters on social media after a video of him failing to acknowledge fans at the train station as Manchester United players began their journey to London for the match at Craven Cottage went viral.

Rashford has struggled for form this season, scoring just one goal in 14 games

Despite outside concerns about his form, Ten Hag told club channel MUTV that he is ‘sure he will get back on track’.

He added: ‘I see him performing so well in training so I think he will be back on track soon. He will score a lot of goals for us and he will be very important for us.

“Once we find our rhythm, once the team finds its rhythm, it will be easier for him too.”