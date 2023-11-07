Xi says China, Australia can become ‘Trusting’ Partners: State media

NNA – Chinese President Xi Jinping told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday their two countries stood to become quot;trusting partnersquot; and were on the quot;correct path of improving and developing relationsquot;, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The two leaders met in Beijing during a four-day state visit by Albanese to China, a high-water mark in their nations#39; ties following years of tensions that cut billions of dollars in trade.

China and Australia, Xi said on Monday, quot;have no historical grievances or disputes and no fundamental conflict of interests, and can totally become mutually trusting and mutually successful partnersquot;.

Xi told Albanese that Beijing hoped to quot;fully develop the potential of the China-Australia free trade agreement and open up cooperation in new fields including climate change and the green economyquot;.

quot;Through both sides#39; efforts, China and Australia have resumed exchanges in various fields and returned to the correct path of improving and developing relations,quot; Xi said, according to CCTV. — AFP

