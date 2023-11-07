Tue. Nov 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Blinken: Washington is working 'actively' to secure more humanitarian aid for Gaza

    By

    Nov 6, 2023

    NNA – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday in Ankara that Washington is working ldquo;very activelyrdquo; to secure more humanitarian assistance for civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip.nbsp;

    Blinken told reporters at the end of a one-on-one meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, ldquo;We have made significant progress in recent days in increasingrdquo; the aid reaching the people of Gaza, emphasizing that ldquo;a cessation (of hostilities) may also contribute to that.rdquo;nbsp; — AFP

    nbsp;

    ——————————-

    By

