Blinken: Washington is working ‘actively’ to secure more humanitarian aid for Gaza

NNA – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday in Ankara that Washington is working ldquo;very activelyrdquo; to secure more humanitarian assistance for civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip.nbsp;

Blinken told reporters at the end of a one-on-one meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, ldquo;We have made significant progress in recent days in increasingrdquo; the aid reaching the people of Gaza, emphasizing that ldquo;a cessation (of hostilities) may also contribute to that.rdquo;nbsp; — AFP

