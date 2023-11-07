Tue. Nov 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    China urges Myanmar to ‘cooperate’ on border stability

    By

    Nov 6, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;A senior Chinese diplomat has urged Myanmar to quot;cooperatequot; in maintaining stability on their shared border, Beijing said Monday, after armed groups fighting the junta seized a strategic trading outpost.

    Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong visited Myanmar from Friday to Sunday, Beijing said, holding talks with senior junta officials on clashes the UN said have forced 23,000 people from their homes.

    quot;Myanmar is called on to cooperate with China in maintaining stability along the China-Myanmar border,quot; said Nong, according to a readout from China#39;s foreign ministry.

    Nong met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Than Shwe and Deputy Foreign Minister Lwin Oo during his visit, Beijing said.

    China also urged the junta to quot;earnestly ensure the safety of the lives and property of Chinese border area residents, and take effective measures to strengthen the security of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Myanmarquot;, he added. — AFP

    nbsp;

    ====================

    By

    Related Post

    News

    BUSINESS LIVE: Metro Bank deposits dip; TRG bidder pulls out; Persimmon lifts build target

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    World Cup live: Australia hopes to clinch semifinals berth against Afghanistan

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    An American nurse who was evacuated from Gaza describes the hospital staff who stayed behind: ‘We’re going to die saving as many people as we can’

    Nov 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    BUSINESS LIVE: Metro Bank deposits dip; TRG bidder pulls out; Persimmon lifts build target

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    World Cup live: Australia hopes to clinch semifinals berth against Afghanistan

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    An American nurse who was evacuated from Gaza describes the hospital staff who stayed behind: ‘We’re going to die saving as many people as we can’

    Nov 7, 2023
    News

    Air freight demand has cooled so much, FedEx is telling its pilots to fly for American Airlines instead

    Nov 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy