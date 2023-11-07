Tue. Nov 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Teneneti: UNIFIL witnessed intense firing across Blue Line yesterday

    By

    Nov 6, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Responding to a question about yesterdayrsquo;s events, UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Teneneti said, ldquo;Yesterday, UNIFIL witnessed intense firing across the Blue Line.rdquo;nbsp;

    He added, ldquo;We have heard tragic reports of four civilians, three young girls and a woman being killed in the vicinity of Aitaroun in south Lebanon. The potential for escalation to spiral out of control is clear, and it must be stopped. Any civilian death is a tragedy. No one wants to see more people hurt or killed.rdquo;

    ldquo;We remind all the parties involved that attacks against civilians are a violation of international law that may amount to war crimes,rdquo; stressed Tenenti.nbsp;

    We urge everyone to cease fire now, to prevent more people from being hurt.

