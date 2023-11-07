Tue. Nov 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri broaches latest developments in Lebanon and region with Ain El-Tineh visitors, meets Bou Saab, Egyptian Ambassador, Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly Supreme Council Chairman

    Nov 6, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday met at his Ain-el-Tineh residence, with Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab, with whom he discussed the latest political and field developments, in light of the escalating Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and on Lebanon, as well legislative affairs.

    Speaker Berri later received in Ain El-Tineh, Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly, Sheikh Mohammad Hasan Akhtari, with an accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the current developments in Lebanon and the region.nbsp;

    Berri also received in Ain El-Tineh, Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Dr. Yasser Alawi, with talks reportedly touching on the current development locally and regionally, and on the bilateral relations between the two countries.

