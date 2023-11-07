Teacher, 23, comes close to TEARS as she breaks down her paycheck in horrifying detail – revealing her meager salary leaves her with no money for FOOD after she’s paid her monthly expenses

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An Ohio teacher used TikTok to speak out about her unsustainable monthly budget and nearly had a “panic attack” when it dawned on her that she was almost destined to go into debt on her current salary.

Lexie Firment, 23, a science teacher at Blufton Middle School in the town of Avon, just outside Cleveland, filmed a video from her car outlining her major expenses and then realized she “couldn’t” afford to pay for college. life given the meager size of her salary.

“I’m a teacher, and I can barely afford to pay the rent on my salary,” she began, saying that her “biweekly” salary is “basically my rent, minus $500” – implying that every €500 left every month. pay rent.

‘Guess how much my car costs? $400. Guess how much insurance is? $100,” she continued, seemingly growing more anxious.

‘Oh yes, that’s right. You do the math. I still have money owed at the end of the month.

“That doesn’t even include groceries,” she added.

“Holy shit. That doesn’t even apply to groceries,’ she repeated, her voice cracking.

“I realize that I’m transferring money from my savings to my checking every month,” she continued, taking a deep, nervous breath as she considered the implications of her financial situation in the near future.

‘In the car I just realized that I would actually go into debt if I continued to be a teacher.

‘Really and truly. Really. Wow,” she sighed, her expression crinkling with stress.

‘I’m literally having a crisis right now. “I’m literally going to have a panic attack right now… I literally can’t do this,” she said.

“I don’t have any money… I don’t know how I’m going to pay off my credit card this month.”

Lexie, who graduated from college in May 2022, is in her second year of teaching.

According to Indeed.comteachers with one to two years of experience in Avon, Ohio earn an average of just over $40,000 per year.

After state taxes, this would make an employee’s take-home pay approximately just under $1,350 per semi-monthly paycheck.

Lexie is not the only teacher who is considering a career change because of the meager salary. As DailyMail.com reported earlier this year, a former New York teacher tripled his annual income after starting a dog walking business.

Similarly, a 24-year-old from Canada – who earns $75,000 a year – opened up about her own money problems in August, revealing that she is left with just $80 to live on for two weeks after paying her monthly expenses.

TikTok user Simone, who goes by the handle @simonesdays, explained in a video how she budgets her biweekly salary.

Simone had a spreadsheet on her computer, but despite her planning, unexpected expenses left her without money.

“I make $75,000 a year, and after taxes and rebates my biweekly paycheck comes to $2,155,” she explained at the start of the 31-second clip.

“This week was a real treat because I got not one, not two, but three photo radar cards in the mail,” she admitted as she held up the quotes for the camera.

Simone has set aside $583 for her rent and $243 for her car payment.

She also paid her credit card bill in full, which totaled $1,100.

She was left with $229 for the rest of the week, which would have been feasible, but she still had three tickets to deal with.

“I paid for one photo radar ticket, and then I gave up on life because I was left with $80 for the next two weeks,” she concluded, tossing the quotes into the air.